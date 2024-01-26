Congress President Kharge Accuses PM Modi of Puppetry to RSS Agenda

Congress President Kharge Vigilant Against PM Modi's Alleged RSS Puppetry, Urges Unity for Constitution Protection in Republic Day Address. Emphasizes the Threat to Democracy and Constitution, Calls for Strong Ideological Unity in the Face of Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Bengaluru: Congress Party M Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being controlled by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) alleging that both the BJP and RSS are working together to distort the Constitution. Kharge, who currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha called upon Congress members to come in order to protect the Constitution and democracy amidst the approaching Lok Sabha elections.



Speaking at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters after raising the flag Kharge emphasized how crucial it is for our democracy to uphold constitutional principles and cautioned against any efforts by RSS and BJP to undermine them. He highlighted values such as equality, fraternity, secularism and justice that are enshrined within our Constitution.



Kharge argued that under RSS influence the BJP is systematically weakening bodies which poses a threat to both judiciary and secularism. Expressing concern over BJPs narrative of being solely responsible for saving our nation Kharge reminded his audience about Congresss role in Indias fight for independence.



In response to mounting challenges such as inflation and unemployment Kharge urged his party members to scrutinize new recruits while emphasizing unity as a crucial factor, in upcoming elections.

He emphasized the importance of bolstering the party with individuals who share the values and principles of the Congress.



The President of Congress made these comments during a time of political events, including the recent return of Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister of Karnataka to the BJP just one day, before Kharges speech. Kharge urged members of Congress to stay united and expressed his belief that the partys unity will triumph in the elections.

—Input from Agencies