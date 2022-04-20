Congress Party Chief Poll:10 UP Leaders Propose Candidature Of Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: Ten leaders from Uttar Pradesh, who are also the members of Pradesh Congress Committee, led by former minister Ram Krishna Dwivedi, on Saturday filed papers in support of the party vice-president Rahul Gandhi for the December 17 election for the post of INC chief.

Mr Dwivedi said all Congress workers want Mr Rahul Gandhi to become party president. The papers were filed before the state returning officer and senior Uttarakhand leader Kishore Upadhaya at the state Congress party headquarters. Mr Upadhaya told UNI that proposals for the post of party president would be accepted till December 4 and scrutiny of the papers would be done the next day. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is 11th December.

'If there is more than one candidate, then polling will be held in all the state capitals on December 17 and counting of votes will be done on December 19,' Mr Upadhaya said. Mr Upadhaya said if there was no candidate except Mr Rahul Gandhi, then his name would be announced as party president on December 11 at 1500 hrs after the withdrawal deadline ends.

In October, the UP Congress Committee had authorised the national president to select names of All India Congress Committee members from the state and unanimously propose the name of Mr Rahul Gandhi for the party president's post. In the next two days, more proposals could be filed in support of Mr Rahul Gandhi in UP. UNI