Congress Parliamentary Group meets to discuss issues for parliament’s special session at Sonia’s residence

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several other party MPs on Tuesday arrived at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi for Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting.

Sonia Gandhi had convened the meeting to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming five day Parliament’s Special Session. According to party sources, during the meeting several issues will be discussed including the government’s plan to bring a bill in the parliament to replace India with Bharat, one nation, one election, for which an eight member panel has been formed under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind and issue of Manipur besides other important issue.

The source said that the leaders are also likely to discuss the Women’s Reservation Bill during the meeting. However, senior leaders remained tightlipped over the issues being taken up in the meeting. The government has convened five-day special session of parliament from September 18 to 22.

Several Congress MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shaktisinh Gohil, Manish Tewari, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pramod Tiwari, KC Venugopal, Rajani Patil, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Syed Naseer Hussain, P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi and K Suresh arrived for meeting of the Congres Parliamentary Strategy Group at 10 Janpath here.

—IANS