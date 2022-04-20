Congress Manifesto A Report Card Of Their Failures: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress manifesto is a bundle of lies which they have been saying for the past several decades.

"Congress has expressed its lies through 55 page manifesto of their failures of 55 years," Yogi said while reacting on the Congress manifesto released in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He further said that people of the country have already decided to give Narendra Modi another chance and the voters will teach the Congress and their allies a lesson for telling lies to them on poverty eradication in the country for several decades.

Earlier, speaking at the function of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha here on Tuesday UP CM said that Congress which could not open the bank account of the poor during their regime was now telling lies to the people promising them Rs 72,000 every year.

"Had Congress been serious in serving the country, then the situation of the country would have been different and by now India would have been a super power," the CM said while adding that one family ruled the country most of the time, but they did nothing leading to poverty and other problems of the people.

He also hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that though Congress had copied the policies of the BJP government but they have failed to convey it before the people. "Under the able regime of Narendra Modi, the country has flourished and has turned into a big power in the world. In next five years, India will become third largest economy of the world which no one can stop," he said. UNI