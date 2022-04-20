Congress Legislator Attacked In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: Congress MLA Aditi Singh was attacked by unidentified men while she was on her way to the district panchayat office where voting was taking place on a no-confidence motion against Panchayat head Avadesh Singh.

Avadesh Singh is the brother of Dinesh Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party, who is fighting the Rae Bareli seat against Congress candidate and UPA charperson Sonia Gandhi. According to reports, Aditi Singh's convoy was followed by some men who also opened fire. Three cars in the convoy, including the one in which the MLA was seated, overturned.

The incident took place near the Bachrawan toll plaza. Aditi Singh, who is the daughter of former Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh, was injured and taken to the district hospital.

Later, Aditi Singh, Congress MLC Deepak Singh and local SP MLA Manoj Pandey staged protests along with their supporters.

Deepak Singh told reporters that the attack was carried out at the behest of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath because the police had refused to register a case against the District Panchayat head.

Aditi Singh is a first time MLA. --IANS