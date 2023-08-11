Congress left no stone unturned to disturb peace in Manipur for political gains: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: On Friday, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur claimed that the Congress has disturbed the peace in Manipur for political mileage because Rahul Gandhi is "like a fish out of water" and wants to be in charge.

He claimed that the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty deliberately incited violence in Manipur and other northeastern states for electoral advantage.

Amit Shah, the Indian government's home minister, recently addressed the Lok Sabha to provide an update on the situation in Manipur and to propose a peace initiative. Yet, "the Congress tried to create disturbance in the House and left no stone unturned in creating disturbance in Manipur," he told reporters.