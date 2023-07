New Delhi: On Friday, Congress leaders wished party president Mallikarjun Kharge a happy birthday, noting that the Congress is strengthened by Kharge's experience and knowledge.

Friday was Kharge's 81st birthday.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Kharge on his birthday, saying, "Your hard work and commitment is an inspiration to all of us." I hope you are feeling loved and healthy.—Inputs from Agencies