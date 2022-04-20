Congress Leaders Under House Arrest, Ahead Of Padayatra

Jhansi: Several Congress leaders, including party's national secretary Rohit Chaudhary and former MP Pradeep Jain Aditya, were put under house arrest, ahead of the party's 'Gai bachao, Kisan bachao' padayatra.

The padayatra is scheduled to begin on Saturday and will move from Lalitpur, travelling through various districts before culminating in Chitrakoot where Congress leaders will perform 'tarpan' for cows that have died, allegedly due to the government's apathy. Party leaders in Lucknow said they would continue to oppose the state government on such issues and the padayatra would be taken out as per programme. —IANS