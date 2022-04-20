Congress Leaders Rush To Gorakhpur; Demands Apology From Yogi, Sacking Of Ministers

Gorakhpur: AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad today demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh Health Ministers and apology from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the death of over 60 children here at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College. "Both Health Minister Sidharthnagath Singh and Minister of Technical & Medical Education Ashutosh Tandon must resign. UP CM can't step back from duty. Must apologise to state," Mr Azad said after inspecting the BRD hospital along with other senior party leaders here. "This is a heart-wrenching incident and we are saddened by children's death. The BJP government in UP is solely responsible for this and it happened just due to state government's carelessness," he added. Mr Azad said two days back CM himself reviewed the functioning of the BRD hospital and within days children started dying. "How can the government and the hospital authorities deny about the shortage of oxygen when entire media in Gorakhpur was writing for the past one week and the government kept sleeping," he added. UP Congress President Raj Babbar, who accompanied Mr Azad along with other leaders like Sanjay Singh, Pramod Tiwari and RPN Singh, had already demanded the resignation of the BJP government on the issue while demanding Rs 20 lakh as compensation for the family members. In Lucknow, Aam Aadmi Party held a massive demonstration in front of the health directorate today in protest against the death of the children in Gorakhpur. UNI