Congress Leaders Pay Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her Death Anniversary

Bareilly (The Hawk): Correspondent : Members of Congress on Monday paid tributes to the former Prime minister, the Iron Lady late Indira Gandhi on her 38 th death anniversary . Congress Mahanagar President Ajai Shukla , along with PCCmember Prem Prakash Agarwal, Ex Dy. Mayor Bareilly, Dr Mohd Khalid and other senior party leaders offered floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at Prem Niwas .A portrait of Indira Gandhi was garlanded by the Congress members and visitors.Fruits were distributed among the under priviledged members of Prem Niwas ."My tributes to the India's only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi ji, on hermartyrdom day. Indira ji's contribution in making India a strong nation isincomparable," added Mahanagar President Ajai Shukla. "If I die today, everydrop of my blood will invigorate the nation, the immortal words of Indira Gandhireverberate in our minds" said PCC member Prem Prakash Agarwal She servedthe country fearlessly till the last moment- her life is a source of inspiration for usadded Ex Dy mayor Dr Khalid .Among those present on the occasion included Mahesh Pandit, Umesh Arya , Dr Hashmi , Haji Sultan Khan, Anuj Kumar, Rafiq Ahmad, Rais Alam, Parvez Ali Advo.,Anil Dev Sharma, Umesh Arya and others.