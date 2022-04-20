Congress Leader Rashid Alvi's Meet With Party Workers Disrupted

Rampur: Congress workers created a ruckus and indulged in sloganeering, disrupting senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi's event here on Thursday. Alvi was in Rampur on Thursday to meet and interact with the party workers. However, the event was disrupted due to the unruly crowd of workers present at the event.

The workers reportedly raised slogans in favor of different probable's seeking ticket for the upcoming elections. Alvi had to himself take to stage to manage the crowd and only after he warned that he would report the event to the top party leaders, the situation mellowed down.

"If you will tell me your views with honesty and sincerity, I will forward that to the high command. If you don't have anything to say, I will only tell that this all (sloganeering and ruckus) has happened in Rampur. I will listen to everyone and will give all time, just maintain silence," said Alvi from the dais in an attempt to manage the party workers.

Alvi also informed the gathering that he wasn't in the city to decided on the ticket distribution. "I am here to listen to your views. I am not here to listen to sloganeering. I am not here to decide on ticket distribution," he said. Later while speaking to ANI, Alvi downplayed the day's events and said that it was only the enthusiasm of the party workers that led to the situation.

"There was no ruckus. The youth was enthusiastic and were sloganeering,"ÂÂÂÂ he said. "We had to say a lot of things to silence the party workers,"ÂÂÂÂ Alvi added while replying to a question about him warning workers to maintain decorum.