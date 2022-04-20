Congress Leader From Sangam City Opposes Bollywood Film Indu Sarkar

Allahabad: Controversy has commenced over the Bollywood film 'Indu Sarkar' which is based on the Emergency clamped by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Though some senior Congress leaders have already opposed the film, which is slated to be released on July 28, but now a small time youth Congress leader in the Sangam city has put a "hate post" against filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Congress leader Haseeb Ahmed has put up posters on his Facebook and Twitter accounts announcing Rs 1 lakh cash reward for anyone who blackens the face of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar for making "Indu Sarkar". Claiming that the film portrays the party and its leader late prime minister Indira Gandhi in a bad light, Ahmad said here today that it is a well-planned conspiracy to defame the Nehru-Gandhi family and Congressmen will never tolerate it. Ahmad claimed that the Congress has decided to hold nationwide protests against the film's release on July 28 though there is no official confirmation from the party. The posters carry a collage of photographs of Indira, her son Sanjay Gandhi, party president Sonia Gandhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari along with Haseeb Ahmad has also come up in the Sangam city. The poster also has photograph of Bhandarkar with a cross sign on the face. The Congress leader said Bhandarkar should apologise to the Gandhi family. However, Bhandarkar has shrugged off criticism about his new film 'Indu Sarkar' set against the Emergency years. "It is just a film and nothing else. No politics should be drawn from it," he said. UNI