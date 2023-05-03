Congress is an enemy of peace and development: PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka

Mulki (K'taka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a full-frontal attack on the Congress on Wednesday, saying that the party's entire politics is based on a "divide and rule" policy and accusing it of smearing India abroad at a time when the country's democracy and progress are widely admired.

The Prime Minister branded Congress as the "enemy of peace and development" and accused them of demeaning and abusing India's armed troops.

Congress is an obstacle to stability and progress. Investors will bolt while Congress is present. According to Modi, "Congress shields the 'aakas' (bosses) of terror, and they advocate for appeasement.

Here in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, a BJP stronghold, he told a public audience that "appeasement politics" is the only thing that defines the Congress party. "Will you (people) allow such Congress to come to power, will you allow Karnataka to be ruined?"

If residents of a state desire stability and progress, they must first get Congress out of office. Congress cannot function properly or sit quietly if social harmony and national progress are simultaneously present. He went on to say that "the entire politics of Congress is based on divide and rule."

Ahead of tomorrow's crucial Assembly elections in Karnataka, Modi held his first campaign rally of the day earlier. He is slated to speak at two more events tomorrow.

Modi said that the Congress not only drops cases against antisocial individuals like those detained for plotting to promote terror but also releases them.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the "reverse-gear" Congress also receives electoral support from anti-national elements.

Modi said the Congress insults and assaults the military brass and soldiers, despite the fact that the rest of the country respects and honours our armed forces.

He claimed that despite widespread recognition of India's progress and success in democratic governance, the Congress was actively working to smear the country abroad.

"Is India recognised in the United States, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the world? Why?This is happening not because of Modi, but because of the votes you cast. The strength of the government in Delhi is a direct result of your votes," he continued.

We want Karnataka to become number one in industrial and agriculture growth, fisheries, and port," the Prime Minister stated, emphasising BJP's goal of making the state the most prosperous in India. We're making progress on it.

He claimed the Congress party in Delhi wanted to turn Karnataka into their "number one ATM." The Shahi Parivar is a royal dynasty.

Numerous BJP leaders, including Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, spoke at the rally.—Inputs from Agencies