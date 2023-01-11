Congress invites 21 like-minded parties to Srinagar's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluding function

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, has invited the leaders of 21 like-minded parties to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30 in Srinagar, saying their presence would strengthen the march's message of truth, compassion and non-violence.

In a letter to the party leaders, he said from the beginning of the yatra, the Congress has sought the participation of every like-minded party and on the invitation of Rahul Gandhi, MPs of several political parties joined it at different stages.

"I now invite you to personally join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30 at noon. The function is dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who lost his life on this day in his tireless struggle against the ideology of hatred and violence," Kharge wrote.