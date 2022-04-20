Congress In Its Charge-Sheet Accuses BJP Of Destroying Constitutional Institutions

Dehradun: A day before the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) s expected to release its election manifesto, Uttarakhand unit of the Congress party on Sunday released a charge-sheet highlighting the failures of the BJP led government.

The Congress party has accused the BJP of destroying the Constitutional institution. "BJP government is of the fascist ideology, which is in conflict with the basic principles of the country's Constitution," the Congress party has alleged in its charge-sheet.

The charge-sheet was released here by senior Congress leader and former minister Navprabhat, the chairman of the Charge-sheet Committee. "First time in the history of Independent India, the judges of the Supreme Court held a press conference and said that they were not being allowed to work," the charge-sheet reads highlighting the failures of the BJP led government.

Last year, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph held a press conference and alleged that the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Deepak Misra violated the conventions in his role as the master of the roster. The judges had also appealed to the people to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

The Congress party further alleged that it was the first time under the BJP rule that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested its own senior officer and the Director of the agency was released from his post during the midnight.

Last year, the CBI filed an FIR against its own Special Director Rakesh Asthana in connection with Moin Qureshi case. Asthana also accused the CBI director Alok Verma of trying to thwart investigations in important cases. However, the CBI later issued a statement in which it defended Verma and criticised Asthana.

Asthana was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing Qureshi's case.

"It was first time that secret service agency of a rival country Pakistan was given permission to enter our military bases and investigate the Pathankot terror attacks," the party said, further attacking the government over Pathankot terror attack investigation.

Talking about the state of affairs in Uttarakhand where teh BJP is in power, the Congress party alleged that businessman, industrialist and hotel owners here have to pay GST over the income of Rs 10 lakh while in the other states the limit is Rs 20 lakh. "GST was launched in a hurry," he said.

Seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the country will start from April 11 and culminate on May 19, while the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Uttarakhand will go to polls on April 11 for the five seats at stake in the state.