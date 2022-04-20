Congress Has Shown Its True Colour By Opposing Triple Talaq Bill In Rajya Sabha: Kalraj

Lucknow: Congress has shown its two-facedness by supporting bill related to 'triple talaq' in Lok Sabha and opposing the same in Rajya Sabha, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and former union minister Kalraj Mishra here on Sunday.

Mr Mishra said that divisive policy of Congress has always created rifts in society. With pious goal of women empowerment Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to implement firm law against oppressive custom like triple talaq to provide justice to Muslim women, but Congress, under pressure of some radical Muslim leaders opposing the bill, Mr Mishra pointed out. BJP MP said that Modi government was committed to secure justice for Muslim women. He said that BJP government works with policy of 'Sabka saath Sabka vikas' and committed to provide development without any discrimination. He said that law and order situation has improved in state in nine month tenure of Yogi Adityanath government adding that BJP government was working for development of farmers, women and youngster. UNI