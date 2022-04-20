Congress Forms Poll Panels For Uttarakhand

New Delhi: (PTI) Congress today formed two important Election Committees for Uttarakhand, as part of its preparation for state Assembly elections slated early next year.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved formation of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Election Committee which will seek applications from potential candidates. Also State election manifesto committee has been formed, AICC general secretary Janardhan Dwivedi said in a statement.

The Pradesh Election Committee comprises Uttarakhand Congress President Kishore Upadhyay, Chief Minister Harish Rawat and senior leaders Indira Hridesh, Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, Surendra Singh Negi, Dinesh Agarwal, Nav Prabhat, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand Pradeep Tamta, Mahender Singh Mehra, Hira Singh Bisht, Furqan Ahmad, Anusuia Mahuri, Vikay Pal Sajwan, Sunder Lal Mandrwal, Mayuk Maher, Ganesh Godiyal and KC Baba. Also in the panel are SP Singh, Mahendra Singh Pal, Tilak Raj Behad, BS Brahmchari, Bhag Singh, Manvendra Singh, Vinod Vatsalya, Pushkar Jain, Mamta Haldar and Jot Singh Bisht. Presidents of Uttarakhand Congress frontal organisations and all AICC office bearers from the state will be members of the committee.

The Election Manifesto Committee set up for Uttarakhand polls has Nav Prabhat as chairman, Tamta as convenor and Jot Singh Bisht as secretary, it said.

Other members include Perkash Joshi, Iqbal Bharti, Sunder Lal Muyal, Pradeep Joshi, Heera Singh Bist, Soorveer Sajwan, Prema Nanna Mahajan, Sunita Prakash, Qazi Nizamuddin, Ganesh Godiyal, Surender Arya, Ganesh Upadhyay, Gopal Dutt Ohja, Naveen Murari, Narendar Rautela, Mehar Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Negi, Santosh Chauhan and AP Amoli. Assembly elections to Uttarakhand are slated in early 2017 along with Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and some other states.

PTI