Congress forms human chain in support of farmers in Telangana

Khammam (Telangana): Telangana State Congress members among and locals on Sunday formed a 'human chain' in Khammam district in support of the farmers' protest against the three Central 'farm laws'.

Protestors were seen standing in a straight line to show support to the farmers protesting in the national capital.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress Legislature Party leader told ANI, "The farm laws are totally against Indian farming community and agricultural sector. If the three laws continue, then the entire farming community and consumers of the country are going to face a serious problem."

"Our leader, Rahul Gandhi ji also demanded the same in the Parliament and also outside the Parliament. We demand the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government to repeal these three laws for the welfare of the country."

The Supreme Court on Monday is scheduled to hear that the Central government's application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally or any other kind of protest which sought to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26.

The top court on January 12 had stayed the implementation of the contentious new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to make recommendations to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders. (ANI)