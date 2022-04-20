Congress Focusing Muslim Votes In UP Before Lok Sabha Elections

Lucknow: Nasimuddin Siddiqui, who was prominent face of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joined Congress on Thursday with his supporters, which can change political scenario of the state, sending a clear message that Congress wants to focus on Muslim votes to strengthen their acceptance in Uttar Pradesh before Lok Sabha elections. Mr Siddiqui was second in command in BSP, after party supremo Mayawati and held many prominent positions in BSP government before he was expelled by party with allegations of their involvement in anti-party activities. He had alleged that BSP supremo demanded money for tickets and he had released some audio clips to support his allegation.

Political observers said that after leaving BSP, Mr Siddiqui tried to join Samajwadi Party (SP) but party chief was not ready to take him in against the will of prominent Muslim face of the party Azam Khan. Mr Khan was not comfortable with his presence in party as because, they had bitter relations in past and acceptance of Mr Siddiqui among Muslim community was doubtful.



