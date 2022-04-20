Congress Files FIR Against Sushma Swaraj And Four Others In Kanpur

Kanpur: Congress filed an FIR against External Affairs Minister Shushma Swaraj and four others for hiding the fact of the murder of 39 Indians slain in Iraq and urged permission from President to lodge the case against them.

Congress district president Harprakash Agnihotri said that the Congress workers led by him filed FIR against Mrs Swaraj, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh, Indian Ambassador in Iraq and foreign secretary. Congress alleged that Central government deliberately hid the fact of murder of the 39 Indians in Iraq by Islamic State (IS) terrorists.

Mr Agnihotri said that Harjreet Masih who managed to escape from IS clutches, conveyed the situation to Modi government but they did not pay heed to the information. Ms Sushma misguided Rajya Sabha for the long time. He said that it was unforgivable offence and demanded to initiate probe into the matter.

All Indians who went missing in the war-torn Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014 are dead, Ms Swaraj had apprised upper house on March 20. Adding that a team of Indian and Iraqi officials found the bodies from mass grave in Badush and DNA tests confirmed that they belonged to the missing Indians.

The lone survivor Masih said that all other Indians were killed but External Affairs Minister refused to accept his claim and told him that she would declare the missing persons dead when she had concrete evidence.

In search of missing Indians, a team of three External Affairs Ministry officials including Minister of state VK Singh with the help of Iraqi officials used deep penetration radars and found that some bodied were burnt in Badush.

The bodies were exhumed and mortal remains were given to forensic experts, who confirmed that mortal remains belong to the missing Indians.

Mr Agnihotri said that district unit of Congress has sent a memorandum to President Ran Nath Kovind urging permission to lodge case against the culprits who hid the facts of murder of 39 Indians in Iraq. Also it was requested that impeachment should be initiates against them. UNI