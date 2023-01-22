Congress establishes MP, Assam political affairs committees

New Delhi: The Congress appointed new office bearers to the party units in Madhya Pradesh and Assam on Sunday in addition to establishing its political affairs committees for the two states.

It also appointed Laxmi Burman the new president of the Tripura Pradesh Mahila Congress. This was done before the Assembly elections in the northeastern state on February 16.

The 21-member political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls later this year, includes state Congress head Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, in addition to Govind Singh, Kanti Lal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Vivek Tankha, Nakul Nath, Jitu Patwari, Mahender Joshi, and Shoba Ozha.—Inputs from Agencies