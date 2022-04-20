Congress Election Manifesto Is Show-Off: Mayawati

Lucknow: A day after the Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Wednesday called the document a "show-off" and an "illusion".

She alleged that the Congress never fulfilled its promises and so people don't believe the party any more.

"The Congress manifesto is a show-off and an illusion like their earlier promises. It is the result of their non-delivery of promises that people lack trust in them. There is not much difference between the BJP and Congress," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief tweeted.

Lamenting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kept attacking the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state, Mayawati said the BJP feared defeat vis-a-vis the alliance.

"BJP leaders are so afraid of being defeated by the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state that they are making casteist and other remarks against the alliance and its leaders. We should not be provoked by this. They (BJP) should be given a befitting reply in the elections," she said.

The BSP, which did not win any seat in 2014, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The BSP is contesting on 38, the SP on 37 and the RLD on three out of 80 seats in the state. The Rae Bareli and Amethi seats have been left for the Congress.

The seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled from April 11 to May 19. --IANS