Congress Demands Yogi's Apology Over His 'Revenge' On Anti-CAA Protestors Remark

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader and deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma on Thursday sought a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge on the violence in UP over Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

Ms Sharma also demanded an apology from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his statement that he will take revenge on the people who had protested against the CAA/NRC, "There is a dispute over the killing of the people in UP during the CAA protest whether the firing was by the police or any other person. Only a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge can find out the real fact," he said. Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader, reiterating that his party was also opposed to National Population Registrar(NPR) too in its present format, slammed the UP CM for making a statement that his government would avenge the people who had protested against the CAA.

"When a person wears a saffron, then such statement is not accepted from him. Announcing to take revenge is against the Constitutional ethics and he is not fit to rule the state, " he said while demanding an unconditional apology from Yogi Adityanath. Mr Sharma, said bringing in CAA and then NPR is a conspiracy by the government to divide the country on communal lines. "There was no need for bring NPR when the Census would be done next year. It is just a move to create a fear among a community," he claimed.

Terming the statement of PM Modi that government had never said anything on NRC as total fake, the Congress Rajya Sabha member categorically said that at least nine times, the government raised the issue of NRC in Parliament.

He also said that there was also no need for the CAA at this juncture when already there are laws under the Constitution to give citizenship to the Indians residing in other countries.

"This CAA is only side just to target one community. Besides, why the government just included three countries and spared Sri Lanka and Mynmyar when there are migrants from these countries too," he further added. The Congress leader said that his party will not succumb to any pressure on the CAA/NPR/NCR and will continue to agitate inside the parliament and on the roads to rake up the concern of the poor, farmers and minorities. UNI