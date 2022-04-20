Congress demands President's rule, fresh polls in U'khand

New Delhi/Dehradun: After Uttarakhand Chief Ministet Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from his post on Tuesday, the opposition Congress demanded President's rule in the state.

Congress in-charge for the state, Devendra Yadav, told the media in New Delhi, "The entire government is involved in corruption. We would request President Ram Nath Kovind to dismiss the Uttarakhand government and hold fresh elections in the state."

Former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Nav Prabhat said, "The BJP has accepted that the Chief Minister did not perform in the last four years. That is why he has been removed."

Sources close to former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that the problems which have come to haunt the BJP now were sown by them, as most of the MLAs who have opened the front against Trivendra Singh Rawat are leaders who had crossed to the BJP from the Congress.

Talking to reporters in Haridwar, Harish Rawat said, "Regardless of whom they (BJP) bring in as the CM now, they will not come back to power in 2022. A change in power is happening. Even the BJP's central leadership has admitted that its present government in Uttarakhand could not do much in the state."

The BJP legislative party in Uttarakhand will meet on Wednesday morning to select the new Chief Minister, a senior party leader said.

—IANS



