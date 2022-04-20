Congress delegation detained in Azamgarh

Azamgarh: Congress leaders, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Rajya Sabha MP P.L. Punia, were detained at the Azamgarh circuit house on Thursday when they were proceeding towards Basgaon to meet the family of a Dalit sarpanch who was shot dead last week.

The police did not allow the Congress delegation to move out of the circuit house and the Congress leaders had heated arguments with the police officials over the issue.

Sarpanch Satyamev Jayate aka Pappu Ram, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men last Friday in Bansgaon village in Azamgarh district.

He was allegedly killed by an upper caste accused as he advocated the cause of social justice.