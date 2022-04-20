Congress Daydreaming About RaGa Becoming PM: Irani

Amethi: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said that Congress is daydreaming about the Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi becoming the next Prime Minister of the country. "Congress was daydreaming about Rahul Gandhi becoming the next PM, though people in Amethi have rejected the party in the 2017 Assembly polls," she said, adding that the 'mahagathbandhan' partners too have refused to accept the Congress leader as their PM candidate. "Rahul Gandhi ko mahagathbandhan main is tarah ka aashirvaad na Mayawati se prapt hua hai, na Akhilesh se hua hai, na Mamata se hua hai, toh Mungerilal ke sapne dekhne hain toh kisne mana kiya hai (Rahul Gandhi has not been given blessings by the Mahagathbandhan. Neither Mayawati, nor Akhilesh and Mamata have given such blessings to Rahul. No one can stop him from daydreaming)," Ms Irani told reporters here. Irani's statement comes as posters projecting Gandhi as the next prime minister appeared in the area. While Irani was in Amethi ahead of Gandhi's scheduled arrival late in the evening. Both the leaders had fought the high-pitched 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, in which Irani lost to Gandhi. UNI