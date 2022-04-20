Congress constitutes various organisational committees in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Ahead of Panchayati Raj Institution elections in Himachal Pradesh, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday approved the constitution of Political Affairs Committee (Election Strategy Committee), Coordination Committee and Disciplinary Committee of the state unit of the party.

In a notification signed by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, the party said, "Congress President has approved the constitution of Political Affairs Committee (Election Strategy Committee), Coordination Committee and Disciplinary Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect, as enclosed."

The PRI elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in three phases in January.

As per the State Election Commission, the polls to the PRI will be held in three phases on January 17, 19 and 21 from 8 am to 4 pm.

The nomination papers can be filed from 11 am to 3 pm from December 31 to January 2.

The counting of votes will be conducted on January 22 and the election process will be completed by January 23.

The above schedule will not apply to Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Kullu and a separate notification will be issued by the Election Commission soon for the same.

