Congress Condemns Yogi Govt Over Law And Order

Lucknow: The state unit of Congress yet again took a dig at the state government on law and order front on the recent decision of vice-chancellor of Dr Bhim Ram Ambedkar Central University to not allow girl students or staff to be in the campus after 1800 hrs to ensure their safety. "It is a testimony of false claim of Yogi Adityanath's government for facilitating a terror free society particularly to members of fairer sex," said party spokesperson Sanjay Bajpai here today. "`Yogi was making tall claims of forwarding a safe atmosphere to the girls after launching of Anti-Romeo Squad, upgrading 1090 Women Power Line etc but now the truth of CM's claim is before everyone after the above decision," added Mr Bajpai claiming that series of recent attacks on the girls had probably forced the VC of the Central University to take such unpopular decision, just to ensure safety and security of the girl students and the female staff. Reacting to decision of the VC of Ambedkar University here this evening, Mr Bajpai said that the so-called Anti-Romeo drive of the Yogi government was just confined to harassment of students and even elderly persons by the cops. "Social media revealed that how the men in Khakhi entered into parks and public places and harassed the teenagers in the name of maintaining law and order," pointed Mr Bajpai, while adding that even Mr Yogi himself realised about the excesses of the police officials so he had to issue guidelines for them before going for anti-Romeo drive. Mr Bajpai claimed that the crime figure of last three months, compared to the same period of former Samajwadi Party government, is clear pointer that crimes against members of fairer sex witnessed an increase of over 200 per cent in the state after the coming of BJP government. He claimed that not only members of fairer sex, the traders community were the worst sufferer under the Yogi government with continuous killing or sensational loot of some or the another leading merchants of the state.




