Congress condemns registration of FIR against Sonia

New Delhi: The Congress has condemned registration of FIR against interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga in Karnataka for questioning PM-CARES fund. Congress said this "BJP dictatorial mindset is an attempt to threaten transparency."

Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill in a statement said "Registration of FIR against Smt Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga Karnataka for raising questions on PM Cares Fund depicts BJP''s dictatorial mindset."

"This is an attempt to threaten transparency, avoid answerability and exposes BJP nervousness on audit of the Fund," added Shergill.

The FIR registered by K V Praveen an advocate alleged that Congress party shared misleading tweets about PM-CARES fund on May 11 under Section 153/505 IPCA

Congress has been questioning the fund and had demanded its audit.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the past had said: "Our only worry with PM Cares Fund is that it''s not being spent on the victims of Covid-19 which use can be both direct and incidental."

"We only demand an independent audit by CAG or any other credible independent agency and daily updates. Not too much to ask from a public fund," added Singhvi.

--IANS