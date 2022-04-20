Congress Comes Up With Innovative Protest Against Power Tariff Hike

Prayagraj: In an innovative attempt to protest against the anti-public policies of the Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress workers played flute in front of a Buffalo.

The party workers gathered here at Khuldabad crossing and staged the famous phrase 'Bhais ke aage been bajana,' by playing flute in front of a Buffalo. The agitators raised slogans against the BJP government and demanded to abolish the draconian, anti-public policies of the government. They said public was traumatised by the anti-public policies of BJP government, while the Yogi government was ignoring their plight. They said it was like talking to a brick wall, when the government was ignoring the demands of public and political parties. Congress leader Habib Ahmed said the BJP government was targeting Opposition party workers and throwing them behind bars under false charges, when they were raising voices against the anti-public policies of the government. UNI