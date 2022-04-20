Congress CMs Condemn UP Govt For Stopping Rahul-Priyanka

New Delhi: The Congress Chief Ministers have condemned the Uttar Pradesh Police for not allowing Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday to meet the families of the victims of the alleged police firing during the anti-Citizenship Act.

Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted: "It is absolutely undemocratic and unfortunate that senior Congress leaders, Rahulji and Priyankaji were stopped by UP police from meeting families of victims killed during anti-CAA protests. Govt is not letting the opposition to stand in solidarity with the victims."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also took to twitter and wrote: "Strongly condemn the UP govt''s decision to stop @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi from travelling into Meerut to meet the families of the victims of the #CAAProtests. What India needs at this moment is a healing touch and not such curbs against opposition parties".

Congress leaders and Gandhi siblings -- Rahul and Priyanka were stopped outside the Uttar Pradesh city on the Meerut bypass road on Tuesday and turned back to Delhi when they were on their way to meet the kin of victims'' of alleged police firing during the anti-CAA-NRC protests last week.

The Yogi Adityanath administration cited that section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in parts of the state in view of sporadic violent incidents that took place during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstration that saw 15 deaths.

The Congress leaders had requested for the permission for only three leaders, which was in keeping with the prohibitory orders in place.

Rahul Gandhi, on being asked that they were being arbitrarily stopped, told the media: "It is upto you to decide what they wish to do." --IANS