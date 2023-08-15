    Menu
    India

    Congress cannot think beyond dynasty: BJP on Kharge skipping I-Day function at Red Fort

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August15/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The BJP lashed out at the Congress on Tuesday, saying that the opposition party's inability to see beyond "dynasty" is evidenced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's decision to skip the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

    The ruling party responded to Kharge's explanation for skipping the event by saying the Congress could have adjusted the timetable of the programme to accommodate his "paucity of time" and traffic concerns.

    On Independence Day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, an empty seat designated for Kharge, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was visible.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :BJP Congress opposition party's Mallikarjun Kharge Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nation Red Fort Rajya Sabha
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in