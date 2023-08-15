Congress cannot think beyond dynasty: BJP on Kharge skipping I-Day function at Red Fort

New Delhi: The BJP lashed out at the Congress on Tuesday, saying that the opposition party's inability to see beyond "dynasty" is evidenced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's decision to skip the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

The ruling party responded to Kharge's explanation for skipping the event by saying the Congress could have adjusted the timetable of the programme to accommodate his "paucity of time" and traffic concerns.

On Independence Day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, an empty seat designated for Kharge, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was visible.—Inputs from Agencies