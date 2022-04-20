Congress Calls PM 'Master Of Disinformation' After SC Verdict On Rahul

Noida: Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea questioning Congress President Rahul Gandhi's citizenship on Thursday, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Sighvi accused the BJP of falsehood and called Prime Minister Modi "master of disinformation".

"Howsoever much the Master of disinformation (MODI), howsoever much The Bahut Jhooth Party (BJP) tries to spread disinformation, the people of India know the truth," Singhvi said while addressing a press conference. Singhvi claimed that the BJP's attempts to bring in the citizenship issue were the result of frustation after the ruling party had realised that it would be on the losing side after the results are announced.

"They know that when a party revives a citizenship issue in the middle of April-May election, after 5 years in power, with not a shred of legal or factual finding against Rahul Gandhi, we know that you are only proving your own frustration, you have a very grave fear and you have certainty in your heart knowing your defeat," Singhvi said.

Earlier the Supreme Court heard a petition moved by two activists seeking direction to the Home Ministry to decide the citizenship matter. The plea sought disqualification of Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls. The Home Ministry issued a notice to Gandhi on April 29 to clarify his nationality within a fortnight after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy alleged that the Congress chief was a British national. Swamy in his representation to the Home Ministry alleged that Gandhi served as one of the directors and a secretary of the British firm Backops Ltd, which is registered in the UK since 2003, with address 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire. However, the Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna rejected the petition. --IANS