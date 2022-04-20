Congress Betrayed Us, Says Akhilesh

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Congress, saying that the Rahul Gandhi-led party betrayed the SP.

"If there is somebody who has betrayed the Samajwadi Party then it is the Congress," said Yadav at an election rally in Kanpur on Wednesday.

Akhilesh's SP had formed an alliance with Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative election in 2017. However, the relations between the two parties soured after they faced a drubbing in the polls.

"Ye sahi hai ki hamara gathbandhan tha lekin hame nahi pata tha ki Congress mein zyada ghamand hai, gathbandhan kuch nahi hota ghamand zyada badi cheez hai. (It's true that we had formed an alliance, but we didn't know that Congress party is more arrogant. For them arrogance is more important but alliance is nothing)," Akhilesh added.

Ahead of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, there was speculation that Congress would stitch an alliance with SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh but Akhilesh joined hands with the BSP, keeping the Congress out of their seat-sharing agreement.