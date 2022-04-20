Congress banking on young faces in Kerala polls

New Delhi/Alappuzha: The Congress is ushering in a generational change in Kerala by fielding more new and young faces in the Assembly elections in the southern state scheduled to be held on April 6.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on a two-day campaign trail on Tuesday, and took out a roadshow in support of Aritha Babu (26), one of the youngest candidates in the state who is contesting on a United Democratic Front ticket from Kayamkulam.

"Congress has more than 50 young and energetic candidates, many of whom are from the working class with humble backgrounds. Our youngest candidate Aritha Babu comes from a humble background and she has worked very hard to reach where she is today," Priyanka said.

Not only Aritha Babu, who was just 21 when she had contested from the Alappuzha district panchayat in Krishnapuram in 2015, there is also K.M. Abhijith, 26, who is the Congress candidate from the Kozhikode North Assembly constituency.

Abhijith has been the state president of Kerala Students' Union, the student wing of the Congress, since 2017.

"The Congress has candidates who are poets and some of them have worked extensively among the cashew farmers and other factory workers in the state, while the Left is indulging in politics of fear and favouritism," Priyanka said.

Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala said, "Rahul Gandhi was keen on fielding young faces and at least 55 per cent of our candidates are fresh and young."

—IANS