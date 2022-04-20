Congress Attacks PM On Rafale Deal

Lucknow: Congress continued to target the Centre on the corruption issue over Rafale Fighter Aircraft deal, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first weakened all the Constitutional bodies and now, was even trying to misguide the Supreme Court, to get out 'clean' from the said deal.

'For the last four years, Narendra Modi made concentrated efforts to weaken all Constitutional bodies like the CAG, CBI, Election Commission, Reserve Bank of India and are now trying to misguide even the Apex Court by furnishing distorted facts, just to come out clean of rampant corruption in Rafale Fighter Aircraft deal,' charged senior Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal, who is also the Finance Minister in Congress-led Punjab government. Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr Badal said instead of answering to queries put up by Congress president Rahul Gandhi or accepting the demand for JPC probe into the Rafale deal, the Central government is using official machinery to come out clean and the affidavit in the Apex Court is a glaring example of it.

'We want to know that when all specification of the Rafale Fighter Aircraft remained same as in 2012, then how the Modi-led government had purchased it forRs 1670 crore, instead of the previous price of Rs 560 crore,' Mr Badal demanded.

'We also want to know, how and who influenced the Maintenance Offset Contract in favour of Anil Ambani-led Reliance group, which is just 13-days-old company, in place of HAL, which had decades of expertise in the field,' he further questioned, while claiming that they will continue to demand a probe into the entire Rafale deal, just to expose that 'Chowkidar Chor hai' and that Congress is not making any fabricated charges. UNI



