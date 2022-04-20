Congress alleges UP officials raided Amethi office

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the Amethi district administration in Uttar Pradesh raided the party office without any warrant and called it a politically motivated action.

"The Gauriganj Congress office was raided without any reason. It seems the relief provided by party leader Rahul Gandhi to the people has not gone down well with the state''s Yogi Adityanath government. It is unfortunate that politics is being done even during coronavirus pandemic," tweeted party leader Randeep Surjewala.

Gauriganj is a town and administrative headquarters of Amethi district in Faizabad division, Uttar Pradesh.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh said that on Sunday around 6pm, five officers came to the office and demanded details of the food grains kept in the office. They were told that the district administration has already given permission for relief work."

