Congress Activists On Fast For Budget Cut For AIIMS In Raebareli

Raebareli: Irked over budget cut for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Congress president Sonia Gandhi's constituency, party workers kept fast to protest.

Congress activists kept fast in leadership of K L Sharma, party president Ms Ganshi's representative here. Many party workers participated in one day fast programme to protest against Central government's decision of budget cutting for AIIMS here.

Mr Sharma said that the Centre was being partial with Raebareli, not allotted budget for AIIMS here for three years and when they did it under pressure it was insufficient. He said public here will give befitted reply to BJP government for their partial behaviour.

Establishment of AIIMS in Raebareli was confirmed by cabinet in 2009. Proposed cost for construction of AIIMS was Rs 837 crore that time. But Mayawati government had refused to provide the land for the construction of AIIMS. In Akhilsh Yadav government construction work started and cost increased to Rs 1427 crore.

BJP government trimmed the budget for construction of the institution and ordered to releases Rs 837 crore as it was passed before.