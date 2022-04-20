Congress accuses BJP of selling Lord Ram's name to win UP Assembly Elections

Lucknow: The Congress on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is selling the name of Lord Ram to siphon off a victory in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader D.P. Singh said that the Congress has nothing to do with the BJP's plan of constructing the Ram museum. "The Congress has nothing to do with the BJP constructing a museum there (Ayodhya), or the Samajwadi party organising things for the Ramayan mela. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is selling the name of Ram in the wake of coming UP polls," said Singh. According to some reports, the BJP government is planning to build a Lord Rama museum in Ayodhya. Both, Lord Rama and Ayodhya, have a dominant influence in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. The union ministry of culture is also learnt to have increased the museum grant from Rs 175 crore to Rs 225 crore so that a state of the art museum can come up in the ancient town celebrated in Hindu epics as the seat of Ram's birthplace and kingdom. �ANI