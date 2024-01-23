Congress's Nyay Yatra barred in Guwahati

Congress's Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi faces resistance as it is barred from entering Guwahati. Protests erupt, barricades broken, and police intervene. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cites traffic concerns. AICC in-charge Jitendra Singh declares victory.

Guwahati: On Tuesday the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi faced a hurdle when it was stopped from entering Guwahati city. This led to protests, among Congress workers who removed barricades and raised slogans. The police had to resort to force in order to prevent the Congress supporters from moving



Earlier Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had declared that the yatra would not be allowed to enter the city due to traffic disruptions. Despite this opposition a considerable crowd gathered at Guwahati Chowk in Khanapara. Warmly welcomed Gandhi with slogans and drumbeats.



Jitendra Singh, AICC in charge for Assam stated confidently "We have achieved victory by breaking through the barricades."



After entering Meghalaya on Monday the yatra returned back to Assam for its phase. Made its way through the outskirts of Guwahati—the largest city, in the state. The yatra is set to continue in Assam until Thursday.

