Congress's 'Parivartan Yatra' In U'khand Will Flop BJP

Dehradun: The ruling BJP Thursday took a dig at the Congress for its proposed 'Parivartan Yatra' across Uttarakhand from January 21, saying it was a desperate bid by the party to save itself but would end up being a flop show.

"It would have been better if the so called 'Parivartan Yatra' was named 'Astitva Bachao Yatra'," Pradesh BJP media chief Devendra Bhasin said.

"It is another drama by Congress leaders to save themselves and their party which is in total disarray in Uttarakhand like in a number of other states. The biggest challenge before the Congress in these circumstances is how to save itself," Bhasin said. He claimed that the Congress had run out of ideas and was following BJP's programmes. "The party first held a series of press conferences in several states (on Rafale) in imitation of the BJP and now it was embarking on a 'Parivartan Yatra to follow something which the BJP has already done in the past," he said.

"But the yatra will meet the same fate as did the press conferences held by the party. It will be a flop show," Bhasin said.

The Congress's Parivartan Yatra, led by PCC president Pritam Singh, is aimed at exposing the Centre's "betrayal" of the people of Uttarakhand, senior party leader Suryakant Dhasmana said.

It will begin on January 21 from Singh's constituency Chakrata after collective prayers at the Mahasu Devta temple there, he said.

The yatra will be carried out in five phases and will cover all the five Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, Dhasmana said. PTI