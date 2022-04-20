Congress' Sravan Dosaju writes to Telangana CM demanding revamp of state's healthcare infrastructure

Hyderabad (Telangana): As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dosaju, in an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, demanded him to declare a health emergency and revamp the state's overall healthcare system.

He criticised the Chief Minister for depending solely on the Health Ministry and said that the people are unable to get anti-viral drug Remdesivir without the intervention of minister K Tarakarama Rao on Twitter.

The Congress leader urged Rao to invest Rs 100 crores to purchase Remdesivir and distribute them through Army canteens to avoid black marketing.

In order to make it happen, Dosaju asked for the setting up of a 24/7 COVID war room at the state and district level and the constitution of a Special Task Force including doctors, industrialists, government officers, NGOs and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), among others, to provide guidance and direction.

"Private hospitals are looting patients. Despite being a global pharma hub and the home of the indigenous-made Covid-19 vaccine COVAXIN, the people of Telangana do not have access to vaccines in adequate quantities reflecting the poor governance of Telangana," he added.

He asked for the deployment of armed forces in private hospitals and private diagnostic centres to avoid the "loot".

The Congress leader demanded that under-construction new Secretariat should be converted into a state-of-the-art World Class Super Specialty Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

He asked to allocate adequate funds to all government hospitals in Telangana while declaring complete details of CM Care Funds in order to have transparency and accountability. (ANI)