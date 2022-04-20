Congress' Rajasthan saga continues, Pilot maintains distance from Jaipur on Foundation Day

New Delhi: Months after falling out with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot attended the party's 136th foundation day programme in Delhi, maintaining a distance from Jaipur.

On Monday, Congress celebrated its 136th foundation day programme at the central office in Delhi and at all other state headquarters across the country, but the strain in the Rajasthan unit of the party was once again visible when Pilot chose to attend the function in Delhi, ditching the party celebration in Rajasthan.

The AICC had invited Congress Working Committee members and MPs for the Foundation Day programme at the headquarters and Pilot who doesn't fall in any category attended the programme.

According to sources, Pilot didn't want any controversy to emerge.

Notably, Congress has deputed a committee of senior leaders including the AICC in-charge Ajay Maken to resolve the differences between the Gehlot and Pilot camps.

"Several organisational appointments and political appointments are on the cards for the state body of Congress and are likely to be announced soon. A shortlist will be announced shortly and then later a detailed list will be out," said a source.

State in-charge Ajay Maken is holding meetings with leaders and party workers, and for this, he had met Pilot recently in Delhi.

While Pilot is skipping events in Jaipur and reaching out to Delhi, it can be seen as a halt in the state's political storm or there is another storm brewing that is making Pilot maintain the silence.

—ANI