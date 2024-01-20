Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Resumes from Boginadi, Assam

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' gains momentum as Rahul Gandhi resumes the march in Assam. Engaging with the public along the route, the leader plans strategic stops, including Harmuti and Itanagar, fostering political dialogue. Key leaders to address a press conference in Govindapur

North Lakhimpur, Assam: Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on its third day in Assam's Boginadi, led by Rahul Gandhi. The march, which started on Saturday, saw Gandhi setting off from Boginadi in Lakhimpur district. As the procession began, with Gandhi's bus leading the way, the leader received warm greetings from bystanders along the route.



Responding to the enthusiasm of the crowd, Gandhi made impromptu stops at several places, engaging in conversations with the people and even walking a few meters with them. According to the party's provided schedule, the Yatra will take a morning break at Govindapur (Laluk), where senior leaders such as Jairam Ramesh, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah, and Debabrata Saikia are set to address a press conference.



The journey will resume in the afternoon from Harmuti, continuing into Arunachal Pradesh through Gumto, where a flag handover ceremony is planned. In the neighboring state, Gandhi is slated to participate in a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Meithun Gate, Itanagar, and address a gathering. The entourage is scheduled to spend the night at Chimpu village near Itanagar.



On Sunday, the Yatra will return to Assam, culminating in a public rally at Kaliabor, attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent leaders. The march, a combination of bus and foot travel, is set to traverse Assam until January 25, covering a total distance of 833 km across 17 districts.



The entire Yatra is planned to cover an extensive 6,713 km over 67 days, navigating through 110 districts in 15 states.

—Input from Agencies