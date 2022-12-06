Cong Workers Remembered Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary

Dineshpur/Rudrapur (The Hawk): The Metropolitan Congress Committee celebrated the death anniversary of Constitution maker Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar by garlanding his statue and paying homage to him. On this occasion, Congress workers took a pledge to follow his footsteps and build a strong India. Earlier, Dozens of Congress workers under the leadership of Meena Sharma, Senior Vice President of Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee and former President of Rudrapur Municipal Council and President of Metropolitan Congress Committee, Jagdish Taneja reached the statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar where they paid homage to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Garlanded the idol and paid homage to him by paying homage to him. On this occasion, Congress workers raised deafening slogans of Baba Tera Naam Rahega till the sun and moon will last. On this occasion, former Municipal President Meena Sharma said that Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar gave a new direction to India, did many things to end all the evils spread in the society such as untouchability, discrimination, poverty and casteism, which should never be forgotten. can. There he told that today we need to follow the path shown by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. On this occasion, President of Metropolitan Mahila Congress Committee Monika Dhali, Sanjeev Rastogi, Anil Sharma, Santosh Gupta, Chetan Bhatt, Rajeev Kamra, Ramdayal Singh, Ramprasad, Babu Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Rajesh Singh, Vijay Yadav, Sunil Arya, Babu Vishwakarma, Congress workers including Jitendra Sagar, Inderjit Singh were present.