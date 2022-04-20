Cong Workers Liken Priyanka's Entry Into Active Politics To That Of Return Of Indira In Congress

Lucknow: The announcement of Priyanka Vadra joining active politics has created much enthusiasm among the Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh with posters appearing with slogan '' Return of Indira in Congress'.

Posters symbolising Priyanka as Durga have also been pasted in the state capital on Wednesday.

Several youth Congress workers even went to the extent of saying ' Priyanka's political entry is the return of Indira in Congress." Some others danced with the posters of Priyanka as Goddess Durga inside the state party office in Lucknow after the announcement was made. Meanwhile, UP Congress leaders also celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets and bursting crackers at the party state headquarters.

Similar, celebrations were also reported from all the districts of the state. UNI