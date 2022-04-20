Cong Will Strive Even To Retain 2017 Tally: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the Congress would perform well if it retains the seven seats it had won in the 2017 Assembly polls."In fact, not just Congress, it would be worth observing if Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too can manage to retain the seats they won last time," Maurya said while talking to reporters.In the 2017 polls, the SP had won 47 seats and the BSP 19, while the Congress had bagged seven."The Congress does not exist in UP politically. They have been neglected by the people. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, they won just two seats which shrunk to just one in 2019 elections."Holding on the seven seats, in fact, would be a major achievement for them. The SP and BSP would also do well if they retain their 2017 tally," Maurya said.Maurya, who has been constantly referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as 'Twitter Vadra', said: "All these parties are competing among themselves. One is active on Twitter. Congress seems to be ahead of them in getting photos clicked but that is about all. Elections are not won on Twitter - you need to reach out to people to make an impact."He reiterated that the BJP would return to power with greater numbers because the Modi and the Yogi governments had done a great deal of work which had benefited the people. —IANS