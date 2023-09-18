Cong welcomes reported move that govt may introduce women's reservation bill

New Delhi: The Congress party has welcomed rumours that a law expanding women's access to government jobs and other benefits will be introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

"We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill," Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X.

Instead of "operating under a veil of secrecy," the Congress leader stated, "this could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built." To paraphrase senior Congress leader P Chidambaram: "victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government" if the government proposes the Women's Reservation Bill on Tuesday.—Inputs from Agencies