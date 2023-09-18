    Menu
    India

    Cong welcomes reported move that govt may introduce women's reservation bill

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The Congress party has welcomed rumours that a law expanding women's access to government jobs and other benefits will be introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

    "We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill," Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X.

    Instead of "operating under a veil of secrecy," the Congress leader stated, "this could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built." To paraphrase senior Congress leader P Chidambaram: "victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government" if the government proposes the Women's Reservation Bill on Tuesday.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Congress party government jobs Parliament Union Cabinet Bill Jairam Ramesh
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in