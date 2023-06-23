Cong wants the pot boiling in Manipur, creating grounds to boycott all-party meet: BJP

New Delhi: In response to the Congress's "too little, too late" comment on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in Manipur, the BJP lashed out at the opposition party on Thursday, saying that it is trying to create grounds to boycott the meeting in order to avoid its "accountability" and keep the pot boiling. The BJP's head of IT, Amit Malviya, has claimed that the violence in Manipur is a "legacy" of the Congress because the seeds of ethnic conflict were nurtured when the grand old party was in power, both at the Centre and in the state.

After first calling for an all-party meeting, the Congress is now finding excuses to skip it with only two days to spare before it is scheduled to take place. In a lengthy tweet, a senior BJP official argued that it was clear that the Congress's goal was not resolution but rather to evade responsibility and keep tensions high.

He also noted that the Congress is skilled at moving the goalposts so that "conflict looms on" for an extended period of time.—Inputs from Agencies