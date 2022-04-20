Cong used defence deals as ATMs: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the previous Congress governments of using defence deals as automated teller machines (ATM).

Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, Modi claimed that had the previous UPA government maintained the growth rate achieved during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term, then it would have been much higher now.

India used to depend on foreign countries for 70 per cent of the needs of the armed forces, Modi said, adding that the defence deals were ATMs for the Congress.

The prime minister also hit out at the Congress over party leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on the anti-Sikh riots, saying if anyone asked a question to the "namdaar" family, they respond "hua to hua" (whatever happened, has happened).

Modi accused the previous UPA dispensation of delaying the purchase of bullet-proof jackets for the armed forces for six years.

"I request the first-time voters to vote for ensuring development," Modi added.